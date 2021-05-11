BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $206.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Shares of BNTX opened at $202.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.18 and a beta of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. BioNTech has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $2.08. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

