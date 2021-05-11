Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BHVN traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $70.55. 15,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,902. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

