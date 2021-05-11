Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $173,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $239,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.86. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.