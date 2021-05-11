Biocept (BIOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

Get Biocept alerts:

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biocept from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.