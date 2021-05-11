Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BILI opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
