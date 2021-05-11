Bilibili (BILI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BILI opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

