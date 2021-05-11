Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $712.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.