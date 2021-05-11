BHPCoin (BHP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.17 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $3.17 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.00839638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00249051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.94 or 0.01180689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00714955 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.