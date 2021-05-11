Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $165.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,341. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $103.16 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,570 shares of company stock worth $2,020,847. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

