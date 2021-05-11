Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.26

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 24102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

A number of research firms have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

