Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

