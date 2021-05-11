Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 482 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $234.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

