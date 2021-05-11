Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

