Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,780 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $140.15. 4,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

