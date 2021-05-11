Belt (BELT) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $105.48 million and approximately $746,585.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.45 or 0.00105422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.00831953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00065588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00248431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01212326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00715730 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.