BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%.

Shares of BLU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.42.

BLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

