Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 8%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 4,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 472,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $728.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 153,348 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

