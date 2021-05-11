Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Chairman George G. Beasley Purchases 7,627 Shares

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Chairman George G. Beasley purchased 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,059.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George G. Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, George G. Beasley purchased 8,427 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,163.01.

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 112,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.