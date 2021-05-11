Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

