Beacon Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00004620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $5,527.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00024289 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003171 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,743,495 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.