Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.27 ($108.55).

Shares of BMW opened at €85.18 ($100.21) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a one year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of €86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

