Barrington Research Raises Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.94 million and a P/E ratio of 219.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.