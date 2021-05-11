Barrington Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2021 earnings at $16.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

