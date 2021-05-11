Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTDPY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BTDPY stock remained flat at $$22.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

