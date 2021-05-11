Barclays Raises TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $24.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TU. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE TU opened at $21.74 on Monday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

