Barclays Raises EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target to $30.00

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.88.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.22 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,174 shares of company stock worth $3,108,263. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.