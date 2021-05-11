Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

BWFG stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

