Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $5.91 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

