Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $7.79 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Bancor coin can currently be purchased for about $7.79 or 0.00013800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $167.40 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00084090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00060527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00107452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.42 or 0.00783601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.45 or 0.09359755 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 178,540,879 coins. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.