Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bally’s stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.