Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.19 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baidu.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

BIDU stock opened at $183.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

