Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

