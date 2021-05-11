Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.88 ($96.32).

ETR:KRN opened at €77.20 ($90.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. Krones has a 12 month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 12 month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -29.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.33.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

