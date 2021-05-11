B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 3,142 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,708. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

