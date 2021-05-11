B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,061.3% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 132,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 15,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,295. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18.

