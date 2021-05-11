B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $2,432,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

