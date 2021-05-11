B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.21 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Boeing by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.28. The company had a trading volume of 123,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.28. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.