B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 742 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,043,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 11,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

FB stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

