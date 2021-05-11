B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 2,488 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 84,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,186,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

