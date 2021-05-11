B. Riley Weighs in on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

