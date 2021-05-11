B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

International Seaways stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Seaways by 95.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

