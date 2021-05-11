B. Riley Increases OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $80.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OPRX opened at $45.03 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $756.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

