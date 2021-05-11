B. Riley Comments on Monroe Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.55 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $224.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.