B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

DHX stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 911,326 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

