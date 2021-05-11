B Frank Stanley Acquires 15,000 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $496.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.16.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.