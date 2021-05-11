Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 342,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

