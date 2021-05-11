Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

