Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

AXNX opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

