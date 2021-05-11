Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. Axonics has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

