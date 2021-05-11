Awadhesh K. Sinha Sells 20,239 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 11,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,355. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

