Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher Sells 23,128 Shares of Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip R. Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

